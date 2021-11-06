Tripura civic polls: 821 nominations found valid; BJP only party to field candidates in all 334 seats

Left Menu

As many as 821 nominations filed for elections to 20 civic bodies in Tripura comprising Agartala Municipal Corporation AMC, 13 municipal councils and six nagar panchayats -- were found valid after scrutiny, officials in the state election commission said.Civic body elections in the northeastern state are scheduled to be held on November 25.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 06-11-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 14:48 IST
As many as 821 nominations filed for elections to 20 civic bodies in Tripura – comprising Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), 13 municipal councils and six nagar panchayats -- were found valid after scrutiny, officials in the state election commission said.

Civic body elections in the northeastern state are scheduled to be held on November 25. Results will be announced three days later, on November 28.

As many as 334 seats, including 51 of the AMC, will be up for polls. The ruling BJP has fielded candidates in all 334 seats, while the opposition CPI(M) has named nominees for 212 seats, the CPI for six seats, AIFB for five seats and the RSP for two seats. The TMC has fielded nominees in 124 seats and the Congress in 100.

Twenty-nine Independent candidates have also joined the fray The last date for submission of nominations was November 3.

No party, other than the BJP, has filed candidates for all the seats, the officials said.

