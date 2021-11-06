Former Madhya Pradesh CM meets Sonia Gandhi over bypoll results

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi at 11 am, said sources. Sources close to the developments told ANI, "Kamal Nath informed Sonia Gandhi about the recently concluded by-elections in Madhya Pradesh and its results."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged two Assembly seats while Congress managed to secure victory in the Raigaon constituency as the bypolls were conducted on three seats in the state. BJP candidates emerged victorious on Jobat and Prithvipur constituencies. BJP's Sulochana Rawat from the Jobat constituency won by 6,104 votes against Congress's Mahesh Rawat Patel.

In Prithvipur, BJP candidate Shishupal Yadav bagged the seat by a margin of 15,687 votes. Nitendra Singh Rathore from Congress finished second. Congress's Kalpana Verma bagged the Raigaon constituency while defeating BJP's Pratima Bagari, with a margin of 12,290 votes.

Following the results of three Lok Sabha and 30 Assembly bypolls, Congress general secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal on Friday sought a report from the in-charge of all the election states and the state presidents for the reasons for the party's victory as well as defeat. By-elections were held in 14 states and one union territory on October 30 of which the results were announced on November 2. The in-charge and the president were asked for a review report of defeat and victory on these eight points -- the reason of by-elections, selection of candidates, campaign and strategy, the impact of the coalition, the influence of other opposition parties, the impact of bypolls results on the politics of that state, review of the election results of Congress and any other reason (if any) for the election results.

As per sources, Kamal Nath also spoke to Sonia Gandhi regarding the farmers' protest, which has been going on for almost a year across the country. "They also discussed issues ranging from three agricultural laws to the nationwide fertilizer crisis and the problems faced by the farmers, coal crisis, electricity crisis, rising inflation. Discussions were also held regarding the 2022 Assembly elections to be held in many states and also about the topics related to the organization of the party and the ongoing Congress membership campaign," sources said. (ANI)

