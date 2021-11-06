Left Menu

PM Modi meets SC Jamir, lauds him as respected statesman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Nagaland chief minister and veteran Congress leader S C Jamir on Saturday and lauded him as a respected statesman. It was wonderful to meet Shri SC Jamir, the former CM of Nagaland and respected statesman.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 15:30 IST
PM Modi meets SC Jamir, lauds him as respected statesman
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Nagaland chief minister and veteran Congress leader S C Jamir on Saturday and lauded him as a respected statesman. ''It was wonderful to meet Shri SC Jamir, the former CM of Nagaland and respected statesman. We exchanged views on several issues. I also have fond memories of working with him when he briefly served as the Governor of Gujarat back in 2009,'' Modi tweeted after meeting 90-year-old Jamir. The prime minister has often lauded Jamir's contributions, and his government had bestowed Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour, on him in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021