PM Modi meets SC Jamir, lauds him as respected statesman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Nagaland chief minister and veteran Congress leader S C Jamir on Saturday and lauded him as a respected statesman. ''It was wonderful to meet Shri SC Jamir, the former CM of Nagaland and respected statesman. We exchanged views on several issues. I also have fond memories of working with him when he briefly served as the Governor of Gujarat back in 2009,'' Modi tweeted after meeting 90-year-old Jamir. The prime minister has often lauded Jamir's contributions, and his government had bestowed Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour, on him in 2020.

