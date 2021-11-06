Left Menu

BJP national executive meet to deliberate strategy for 5 state polls, discuss other key issues

Addressing a press conference, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said 124 national executive members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J P Nadda and many Union ministers, will attend the meeting physically while the members based in various states, including chief ministers, will join it virtually in line with the Covid protocol.

The BJP's strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in five states will come up for extensive discussion in the party's national executive meeting on Sunday as the key organisational body meets for the first time following the COVID-19 outbreak. Addressing a press conference, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said 124 national executive members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J P Nadda and many Union ministers, will attend the meeting physically while the members based in various states, including chief ministers, will join it virtually in line with the Covid protocol. Among other pertinent national issues and customary agenda items, the five assembly polls scheduled for early next year will be particularly deliberated, he added. One political resolution is expected to be passed at the meeting where Modi will deliver the valedictory address, which is expected to shape the party's views on a variety of issues. Nadda will deliver the inaugural address. The party will also pass a condolence message for Covid victims. The meeting assumes an extra significance as it comes against the backdrop of the results to 29 assembly and three Lok Sabha bypolls spread across 13 states in which the party's performance has been mixed. While it did well in Assam and Madhya Pradesh, it lost all three assembly and one Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh and was decimated by the TMC in West Bengal. At the venue of the national executive meeting, the party will hold exhibitions about the Modi government's ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat'' programmes and pro-poor measures like providing free grains to the poor and the Covid vaccination exercise. The party will highlight its efforts to help people during the pandemic.

