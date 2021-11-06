Left Menu

Maha: Close associate of NCP leaders is mastermind of cruise drugs episode, claims BJP leader

BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya on Saturday alleged that one Sunil Patil from Dhule, who is closely associated with NCP leaders including former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, is the mastermind of the cruise drug bust episode in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khans son Aryan Khan is an accused.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 16:29 IST
Maha: Close associate of NCP leaders is mastermind of cruise drugs episode, claims BJP leader
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya on Saturday alleged that one Sunil Patil from Dhule, ''who is closely associated with NCP leaders including former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh'', is the mastermind of the cruise drug bust episode in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is an accused. Addressing a press conference here, Bharatiya also alleged that Deshmukh had met a drug peddler and Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Chinku Pathan at the Sahyadri state guest house here when a strict lockdown was in force.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik termed the allegations an ''unsuccessful attempt by (NCB Mumbai zonal director) Sameer Wankhede's private army to misguide and divert the attention from the truth''. Bharatiya, a former general secretary of Mumbai BJP, also claimed that Kiran Gosavi, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case, is an associate of Sunil Patil.

He claimed Patil had been in touch with Sam D'Souza and Gosavi since October 1 before the cruise ship was raided by the NCB.

An independent witness and Gosavi's bodyguard Prabhakar Sail had last month claimed that he had overheard Gosavi discussing a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal over the phone with D'Souza, including Rs 8 crore for Sameer Wankhede after Aryan Khan was arrested. Wankhede had denied all the allegations against him. ''Sunil Patil, whose name surfaced during an investigation into corruption allegations against NCB officials, is closely associated with several NCP leaders including former home minister Anil Deshmukh. Patil is the mastermind of the whole conspiracy of the cruise drugs case. He is among the founder members of the NCP and closely associated with several NCP leaders for the past 20 years,'' alleged Bharatiya.

He said Patil is a ''close friend'' of Anil Deshmukh's son Hrishikesh Deshmukh. ''Patil is involved in transfer/posting rackets (of police officers) during the previous Congress-NCP governments from 1999 to 2014 and again from 2019 when the Maha Vikas Aghadi came to power,'' Bharatiya alleged.

On January 21, 2021, the NCB busted a drugs factory operated by Chinku Pathan in Dongri in Mumbai, he alleged. ''The NCB team had seized weapons and drugs,'' he claimed. Meanwhile, Malik said he would ''reveal the truth tomorrow'' in a press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021