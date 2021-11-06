Left Menu

BJP national executive to meet tomorrow, likely to discuss bypoll results, upcoming assembly elections

The BJP has called a national executive meeting on Sunday which is expected to deliberate on the recent bypoll results and the strategy for the Assembly elections in five states early next year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 16:39 IST
BJP national executive to meet tomorrow, likely to discuss bypoll results, upcoming assembly elections
BJP National President JP Nadda (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has called a national executive meeting on Sunday which is expected to deliberate on the recent bypoll results and the strategy for the Assembly elections in five states early next year. BJP general secretary Arun Singh said, "The meeting will be chaired by national president JP Nadda and leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be present in the meeting.

The meeting will be organised at NDMC centre and 124 members will be present, some through video conference. Due to COVID-19 protocols, leaders and chief ministers from other states have not been called to Delhi and they will attend the meeting through video conference. The five-hour-long meeting, starting 10 am, will be convened and the opening speech will be delivered by JP Nadda and culminate with the speech of PM Modi. During the meeting, the agenda for the upcoming assembly polls in the states of Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa will be discussed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021