US Domestic News Roundup: Republican governors lead attack on Biden vaccine mandate; U.S. expects delays Monday when COVID-19 travel restriction lifts, official says and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Republican governors lead attack on Biden vaccine mandate

Republican governors began filing lawsuits on Friday to stop the Biden administration's requirement that nearly 2 million U.S. employers get workers tested or vaccinated for COVID-19, saying it trampled civil liberties. After President Joe Biden, a Democrat, said on Thursday he will enforce the mandate https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/bidens-vaccine-mandate-be-enforced-after-new-year-offering-us-companies-relief-2021-11-04 starting Jan. 4, the states of Florida, Georgia and Alabama jointly sued in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.

U.S. expects delays Monday when COVID-19 travel restriction lifts, official says

The United States is preparing for long lines and delays on Monday when restrictions are lifted on non-U.S. citizen international travelers who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, a senior official told Reuters on Friday. President Joe Biden's administration "expects pent-up demand for travel, which means longer than normal wait times for travelers," the official said. The government was boosting staffing to pre-pandemic levels but "long lines are expected in the initial days."

Husband of U.S. transportation secretary says infant son out of hospital

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, said on Friday the couple's infant son Gus had been released from the hospital after being on a ventilator for a week. The couple, who adopted twins Penelope Rose and Joseph August (Gus) in August, had posted a picture of themselves with a baby in a hospital on Halloween.

U.S. Democrats pass $1 trln infrastructure bill, ending daylong standoff

After a daylong standoff, Democrats set aside divisions between progressives and centrists to pass a $1 trillion package of highway, broadband and other infrastructure improvement, sending it on to President Joe Biden to sign into law. The 228-to-206 vote late on Friday is a substantial triumph for Biden's Democrats, who have bickered for months over the ambitious spending bills that make up the bulk of his domestic agenda.

Biden cancels Friday night trip to Delaware amid Democratic bickering

President Joe Biden canceled a Friday night trip to Delaware for the weekend as he tried to resolve bickering between Democrats on a social spending plan, the White House said. Biden was talking to Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives as well as progressive and moderate lawmakers in an effort to come to a solution, a White House official said. "And he has been urging a vote tonight," the official said.

Man killed by Rittenhouse challenged group to shoot him, witness testifies

A witness in the murder trial of U.S. teenager Kyle Rittenhouse said on Friday that one of the two protesters killed that night was acting aggressively and repeatedly challenged a group of armed men to shoot him, but that he did not consider the man a threat. Rittenhouse, 18, has been charged in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and in the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27, during a chaotic night on Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during protests following the police shooting and wounding of a Black man.

Analysis-With infrastructure vote, Congress gives Biden long-needed jolt of good news

With this week's election results in New Jersey and Virginia suggesting that voters are souring on Democrats, President Joe Biden badly needed a jolt of good news. And on Friday, he finally got a little. The U.S. House of Representatives, controlled by his Democrats, passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to repair the nation's airports, roads and bridges -- three months after the Senate -- sending the bill to Biden's desk for signature into law.

Underage son of Virginia governor-elect tried to vote, Washington Post reports

The underage son of Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin tried to vote in Tuesday's election and then tried a second time to cast a ballot even after being told he was ineligible, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing county officials. Youngkin, a Republican former private equity executive, defeated former Governor Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday after running a campaign in which he made "election integrity" one of his issues.

New York county prosecutor casts doubt on sex offense charge against Cuomo

A New York county prosecutor on Friday asked a judge to delay for two months the arraignment of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on a misdemeanor sex offense charge, saying a local sheriff may have botched the case by rushing to file the complaint. Cuomo resigned in August in the middle of his third term as governor after a five-month official inquiry found that he had sexually harassed 11 women.

Crush at Houston music festival kills at least eight, injures many

At least eight people were killed and many others injured in a crush at the opening night of Houston's Astroworld music festival triggered by a surge of fans pushing toward the stage, officials said on Saturday. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña confirmed the casualty figures from Friday's night's disaster at a news conference early on Saturday outside NRG Park. A sold-out audience of about 50,000 people attended the first day of the festival featuring rapper Travis Scott.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)