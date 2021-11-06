Odisha ex Cong working president joins BJD

Odisha prominent tribal youth leader Pradeep Majhi Saturday formally joined the ruling BJD at a special function here.

Majhi is considered to have influence among the tribal population of four south Odisha districts and his induction in BJD is expected to strengthen the party at the grassroot level in Nabarangpur district ahead of the panchayat election in Odisha. He had joined BJD along with hundreds of supporters in the presence of its organising secretary Pranab Prakash Das. A former MP from Nabarangpur and an ex state Congress working president, Majhi had resigned from it on October 22 Addressing the meeting Das said Majhi’s joining BJD will strengthen the party’s base in southern Odisha. He will get all liberty to work for the people under the party's banner. Majhi said he is interested to work for the people and has resigned from Congress as this opportunity will be available in BJD. Naveen Patnaik has a vision for overall development of the state as well as the people of undivided Koraput district comprising Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur, he said. Before the function, Majhi along with a large number of his followers took out a big procession which marched to the main venue of the function. Besides Das, ministers Padmini Diya, Tusharkanti Behera, local MP Ramesh Majhi, legislators Manohar Randhari, Sadasiva Pradhani, Prakash Majhi, district president of BJD women wing Manjula Majhi and other local leaders of the party attended the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)