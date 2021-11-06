Union Home Minister holds meeting with Guj officials, BJP functionaries

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held meetings with elected representatives and government officials in Gujarat to provide guidance as well as to review the progress of key projects, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor, popularly called the bullet train project.

Shah, who is in Gujarat since November 3, in the morning held a meeting with local BJP leaders and elected representatives at party MLA Arvind Patel's residence in Ranip area of the city.

Patel's Sabarmati Assembly constituency is part of Shah's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

The meeting was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Sanand BJP MLA Kanu Patel, Gandhinagar mayor Hitesh Makwana, Gandhinagar BJP president Ruchir Bhatt and Ahmedabad city BJP president Amit Shah, among others.

After the meeting, MLA Arvind Patel told reporters the meeting was mostly about the upcoming summary revision exercise of the electoral roll by the Election Commission and the role party leaders and elected representatives are to play in it.

''Shah provided us guidance on the role and responsibility of MLAs and party office bearers in the upcoming summary revision of the electoral roll. He told us to reach out till the booth level and ensure no eligible person is left out,'' Patel told reporters.

''The main station of the bullet train project falls in my constituency. All the required land has been acquired, including for the main railway station in Sabarmati area. Shah gave us guidance to see that the work starts at the earliest,'' the MLA added.

Later in the afternoon, Shah and the Gujarat CM reached Ahmedabad circuit house for a meeting that was attended by state Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, Industries Commissioner Rahul Gupta and Science and Technology Secretary Vijay Nehra, among others.

While details of the meeting were not divulged by the state government, it is believed Shah reviewed the progress of various developmental works, including at Science City, which is located in Gandhinagar constituency.

