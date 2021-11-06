Left Menu

Maneka urges govt to bring down LPG cylinder prices too

The Union government should consider lowering the prices of other things, like gas LPG cylinder, too to provide relief to the people, she said during a programme in her constituency.The BJP MP made the request days after the centre slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively followed by various BJP-ruled states too lowering the VAT on the two fuels in significant relief to the common man.While participating in her partys membership drive program in the Dehli Bazar township of Isauli assembly segment, Gandhi said, Our efforts will be to win Isauli.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 06-11-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 19:05 IST
Former Union minister and Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi on Saturday welcomed the cut in petrol and diesel prices and also called for lowering the LPG cylinders rates.

Maneka Gandhi made the request to the Union government while touring her parliamentary constituency on a four-day visit.

“The petrol and diesel prices have come down. The Union government should consider lowering the prices of other things, like gas (LPG cylinder), too to provide relief to the people,” she said during a programme in her constituency.

The BJP MP made the request days after the centre slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively followed by various BJP-ruled states too lowering the VAT on the two fuels in significant relief to the common man.

While participating in her party’s membership drive program in the Dehli Bazar township of Isauli assembly segment, Gandhi said, “Our efforts will be to win Isauli. Wherever I will go, I will keep making members. There will be 100 programs in 100 days but it does not matter much until we don't make up our minds.'' ''We have to win the election. We had lakhs of members earlier also, but not a single seat came in the Zila Parishad. If only our BJP office-bearers had voted, we would have won. If the booth president, his family, his relatives had voted, we would have won,'' she said referring to the Panchayat elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

