PM Modi congratulates boxer Akash Kumar on bronze win at World Boxing Championships
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated boxer Akash Kumar on winning bronze medal at the World Boxing Championships.Akash Kumar 54 kg became the seventh male boxer from India to win a medal at the World Boxing Championships. Modi tweeted, Well done Akash Congratulations for the prestigious medal at the World Boxing Championships.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated boxer Akash Kumar on winning a bronze medal at the World Boxing Championships.
Akash Kumar (54 kg) became the seventh male boxer from India to win a medal at the World Boxing Championships. Modi tweeted, ''Well done Akash! Congratulations on the prestigious medal at the World Boxing Championships. This success will motivate younger boxers to excel. Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- World Boxing Championships
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Akash Kumar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi lauds India’s vaccination drive as journey from ‘anxiety to assurance’
PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 10 AM
PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 10 AM on Friday.
Matter of pride for all of us that our vaccination programme has been 'science-born, science-driven & science-based': PM Modi.
PM Modi lauds COVID vaccination programme for being 'science-born, science-driven, science-based'