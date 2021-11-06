Left Menu

Biden will sign 'once in a generation' infrastructure bill soon

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 19:57 IST
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed through Congress on Friday night is a "once in a generation" investment that will create millions of jobs, U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday morning.

Biden said he will sign the bipartisan bill "soon" in a formal signing ceremony that highlights all the people who worked on it, Democrats and Republicans alike. The bipartisan infrastructure bill will create "blue-collar" jobs modernizing roads and bridges, and transform the U.S. transportation system, he said.

