VP on two-day tour of Bihar

Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu arrived here on Saturday on a two-day tour of Bihar during which he will attend functions organized by a couple of central universities in different districts.

Naidu was received at the airport by Governor Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, members of the state cabinet and Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha among others.

He drove straight to the Raj Bhavan, where he will spend the night and leave for Motihari, the district headquarters of East Champaran, on Sunday morning.

At Motihari the vice-president will attend the convocation ceremony of Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University.

Thereafter he will visit Rajgir in Nalanda district to inaugurate a symposium on 'Buddha Dharm', organized by Nalanda International University. Naidu is scheduled to return to the national capital on Sunday evening.

