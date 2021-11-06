I may be poor but not weak, sacrilege & drugs issues will be resolved: Channi's retort to Sidhu

A day after Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu targeted his government over the issues of sacrilege and drug trafficking, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday retorted that ''I may be poor but not weak'' and asserted the matters will be resolved.

Sidhu in a press conference on Friday had questioned the Channi-led state government over the steps taken for the delivery of justice in the cases of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and drug trafficking.

Addressing a gathering here on Saturday, Channi said action would be taken against all those responsible for the 2015 sacrilege incidents as investigations into them by a Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) are on the fast and right track.

''I may be poor, I may belong to a poor family but I am not weak... All issues will be resolved,'' said Channi, who replaced Amarinder Singh as the Punjab chief minister.

''The issue of 'beadbi' (sacrilege) is on the right track," he said, adding that the SIT would go to jail to question the 'Baba', referring to Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, pertaining to the sacrilege incident.

Ram Rahim is currently lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail since his conviction in 2017 for raping two disciples. The Dera Sacha Sauda chief had been named as an accused in the theft of a 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib.

''It (sacrilege) is an issue of my Guru and an issue of Punjab's soul," said Channi.

On the drugs issue, Channi said that all those guilty of pushing the state's youth into drugs would not be spared at any cost.

He said that after the release of a report on the drug mafia, all the big sharks involved in it would be exposed.

The chief minister earlier laid the foundation of Bela-Paniyali road and bridge over the river Sutlej at a function here.

He reiterated his government's firm commitment to stamp out corruption from public life and added that every decision was taken for the overall development and prosperity of the state. Lashing out at the Akalis, Channi said the previous Shiromani Akali Dal government had always "blatantly ignored" the interests of the state and gave priority only to its vested interests.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party, Channi said that several self-styled ''aam aadmi'' (common people) who are not even remotely concerned about basic problems and needs of the people have surfaced nowadays just for politicking.

He said such persons are "exploiting" the emotions of the people by promising the moon to them with the sole motive of fulfilling their political ambitions.

Speaking at the event, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said Channi has become the most popular among the people due to his simplicity and visionary approach.

Badal said Channi could feel the pulse of the poor because he himself had passed through the pangs of penury.

