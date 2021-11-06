Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 32
With eleven more deaths, the toll in Bihar due to the consumption of spurious alcohol rose to 32, officials said.
ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 06-11-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 21:10 IST
- Country:
- India
With eleven more deaths, the toll in Bihar due to the consumption of spurious alcohol rose to 32, officials said.
A total of 15 people died in Bettiah, 13 in Gopalganj and 4 in Samastipur due to consumption of spurious alcohol, said the officials.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday held a review meeting regarding the prohibition of liquor in the state. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Samastipur
- Gopalganj
- Nitish Kumar
- Bettiah
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police arrests man from Bihar for forging Parliament pass
'Cong to contest all 40 Bihar LS seats after RJD’s breach of coalition dharma'
Cong-RJD fissures bring Grand Alliance to brink of collapse in Bihar
'Chirag didn't care about becoming minister, fought Bihar polls independently for state's benefit'
Scuffle between Kashmiri, UP, Bihar students at Punjab institute after India-Pak cricket match