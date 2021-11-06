Following are the top stories at 9.40 pm: NATION BOM21 MH-LD ALL HOSPITAL-FIRE Maha: In yet another hospital fire, 11 COVID-19 patients in ICU killed in Ahmednagar Pune: As many as 11 coronavirus patients were killed after a major fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the district civil hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar city on Saturday, officials said.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES India adds 10,929 COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths New Delhi: India on Saturday recorded 10,929 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 3,43,44,683, while 392 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,60,265, according to Union health ministry data.

BOM14 MH-NCB-LD SIT NCB SIT formed to probe Aryan Khan and five other cases reaches Mumbai Mumbai: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reached Mumbai on Saturday, a day after the agency transferred to it the investigation in six cases, including the controversial cruise drugs case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested.

DEL25 UP-AKHILESH-LD JINNAH Jinnah row: Read books again, Akhilesh to detractors; UP minister suggests narco test for ex-CM for glorifying Jinnah Lucknow/Ballia: The SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday sought to defend his widely criticised statement equating Muhammad Ali Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru and saying they helped India get freedom even as an UP minister suggested a narco test for him for ''glorifying'' the Pakistani leader.

DEL26 INDIA-FRANCE-DOVAL India, France to expand defence, security partnership New Delhi: In a significant move, India and France agreed to strengthen defence and security partnership by enhancing intelligence and information sharing, bolstering mutual capabilities, expanding military drills and pursuing new initiatives in maritime, space and cyber domains.

CAL7 BH-HOOCH-LD DEATH Hooch claims four more lives in Bihar Samastipur/Patna: Four more deaths, caused by illicit liquor consumption, were on Saturday reported in dry Bihar, where hooch has claimed close to 40 lives in different districts since Diwali.

DEL16 CONG-CHINA Pentagon report: Congress asks PM to 'withdraw clean chit' to China, apologise New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to ''withdraw'' his ''clean chit'' to China that no one has entered into Indian territory while citing a Pentagon report that claims China has entered 4.5 km into Arunachal Pradesh.

DEL20 DL-LD KEJRIWAL-RATION Delhi govt to extend free ration supply till May next year: CM Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has decided to extend its free ration scheme by six months till May 2022, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. DEL13 BJP-MEETING BJP national executive meet to deliberate strategy for 5 state polls, discuss other key issues New Delhi: The BJP's strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in five states will come up for extensive discussion in the party's national executive meeting on Sunday as the key organisational body meets for the first time following the COVID-19 outbreak.

DES10 PB-SIDHU-AG Navjot Sidhu obstructing functioning of govt, spreading misinformation: Punjab AG APS Deol Chandigarh: Punjab Advocate General A P S Deol on Saturday attacked Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, accusing him of obstructing the functioning of the state government and his office as well as ''spreading misinformation to gain political advantage''.

LEGAL BOM22 MH-COURT-LD DESHMUKH Sachin Waze was given list of bar owners to collect money at behest of Anil Deshmukh: ED tells court Mumbai: Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze had played a key role in collecting ''illegal gratification'' from bar owners while in service as directed by then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh who had asked a private person to hand over a list of bars and orchestra owners in Mumbai to Waze, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a special court on Saturday.

FOREIGN FGN35 PAK-JUD-ACQUITTAL Lahore High Court acquits 6 JuD leaders in terror financing case Lahore: The Lahore High Court on Saturday set aside a trial court’s conviction and acquitted six senior leaders of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s banned Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) in a terror financing case. By M Zulqernain FGN28 CHINA-XI-VOTE Chinese President Xi Jinping votes in local body election as China showcases its brand of democracy Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a rare outing, cast his ballot at a polling station here to elect deputies to a local people's congress as the ruling Communist Party in recent months highlighted its own brand of democracy, saying no country held a “patent” for a democratic political system. By K J M Varma.

