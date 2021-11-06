'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' reaches Agartala

The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the national capital two years ago to commemorate the golden jubilee of the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 Indo-Pak War has reached Agartala. It was formally received by jawans of 57 Mountain Artillery Brigade and students of Don Bosco school after a 'Vijay Parikrama' (victory procession) in the city on Saturday. Olympian Dipa Karmakar and students had welcomed the victory torch at Chandmari army station near here on Friday. Agartala was the hub of strategic planning during the Bangladesh Liberation War.

The victory flame, lit by PM Modi at the National War Memorial on December 16, 2020, has crisscrossed many cities and villages across the country before reaching Tripura. It will be in Agartala till Monday. A commemorative programme was organised to mark the occasion at Rabindra Bhawan here. Remembering the war heroes who took part in the 1971 war, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said "India army is one of the world's topmost armed forces. Thousands of soldiers of the Indian army along with 'Muktijoddhas' had played a major role in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. "I pay gratitude to the family members of Albert Ekka, a soldier who sacrificed his life for safeguarding Agartala from the then Pakistan forces. Besides, I also remember those brave soldiers, who took part in the war, some of them might not be with us anymore." Lance Naik Ekka was martyred in Ganganagar in then East Pakistan during the 1971 war. Bangladesh should remember the sacrifices of Indian soldiers during the war and many 'Muktijoddhas' who also hailed from Tripura, Deb added.

The veterans of the 1971 war were felicitated by the chief minister. Deb also announced that Rs 1 lakh would be paid as a token of honour to the family of Albert Ekka. A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Albert Ekka War Memorial here during which homage was paid by Governor Satyadeo Narain and civil and military dignitaries.

On Sunday, BSF will receive the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from Sector 21 Assam Rifles Agartala and subsequently, the victory torch will be handed over to 57 Mountain Artillery Brigade, Agartala.

The event at Rabindra Bhawan featured cultural events, combined forces band display, and military equipment display.

During the 1971 war, Pakistan forces had set Agartala as the target. It was the valiant act of Lance Naik Albert Ekka and his men that Agartala was saved, army officials said. The fearless and spirited people of Agartala worked as fighters, provided inputs about enemy locations and helped Indian forces, they said. "The people of Agartala provided all necessary help and assistance to the displaced brethren from the then East Pakistan," the officials said.

