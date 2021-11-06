CPI(M) to publicly censure party leader G Sudhakaran

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 (PTI): The CPI(M) on Saturday decided to publicly censure former minister and senior leader G Sudhakaran for allegedly not behaving in a manner as expected of a State committee member of the party during the Assembly election time earlier this year. The CPI(M), in a press release, said the public censure was part of corrective action.

The decision was taken in the State committee meeting which was held at the AKG centre, the headquarters of the party, here.

Sudhakaran, who left the AKG centre after the meeting left for Cliff House to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. However, Sudhakaran refused to comment on the party's decision.

A party panel, comprising CPI(M) central committee member Elamaram Kareem and State secretariat member K J Thomas, probed into the alleged flaws in party's electioneering in the Ambalapuzha constituency.

Certain party members from Alappuzha district had alleged that Sudhakaran had shown less interest in the campaign after the CPI(M) nominated A H Salam for the seat.

The former PWD minister was learned to have explained his stand in the State committee and sources said he pointed out that there was no reduction of CPI(M) votes in the constituency and rubbished the allegation.

Amabalapuzha constituency was represented by Sudhakaran for three consecutive terms since 2006. However, this term the seat was given to Salam as part of the party's decision not to allow anyone who has become an MLA or MP for the two consecutive terms. Salam won the election by a margin of 11,125 votes. The party has, however, not conducted any probe similar to this in two prominent seats of Thripunithura and Kundara where it lost the sitting seats.

The CPI(M) State committee also decided to organise a protest on November 16 in front of the Central government institutions in all districts, against the rising fuel prices.

