Left Menu

Shiromani Akali Dal does not have faith in courts, says Congress leader on Tytler issue

Accusing Shiromani Akali Dal leaders of dividing society, Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma said the party does not have faith in the court and tries to become a judge.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-11-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 22:19 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal does not have faith in courts, says Congress leader on Tytler issue
Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Accusing Shiromani Akali Dal leaders of dividing society, Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma said the party does not have faith in the court and tries to become a judge. On Friday, the SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had slammed the Congress party for appointing Jagadish Tytler, a suspect in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, as one of the permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. Badal had said that the party would move a resolution in the next Punjab Assembly session, demanding Tytler's arrest.

Verma said, "SAD does not have faith in court. It tries to become judge and wants to pronounce judgment." Regarding the reduction in fuel rates, Verma said, "As soon as the election approaches, the BJP government starts cutting down the prices of petrol and diesel. Once the elections are over, the government will increase the price. I dare the BJP government to bring the excise duty on fuel to pre-2014 days, when the Manmohan Singh government was at the Centre."

He also praised Kamal Nath, saying the former chief minister's advice is always sought whenever needed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India
4
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021