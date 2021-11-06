Left Menu

BJP doing cheap politics, should reduce base prices, restructure taxation: TMC Gen Secy slams Centre over excise duty cut on fuel

Amid opposition-ruled states constantly drawing criticism from BJP leaders for not reducing excise on fuel prices, Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Saturday accused the BJP of indulging in "cheap politics" and said that the Centre should reduce base prices and restructure taxation.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-11-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 23:23 IST
BJP doing cheap politics, should reduce base prices, restructure taxation: TMC Gen Secy slams Centre over excise duty cut on fuel
TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid opposition-ruled states constantly drawing criticism from BJP leaders for not reducing excise on fuel prices, Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Saturday accused the BJP of indulging in "cheap politics" and said that the Centre should reduce base prices and restructure taxation. "Centre takes more tax-share than the state can afford to compensate the deficit of BJP-ruled states," Ghosh alleged while speaking to ANI here today.

"BJP is doing cheap politics. They should reduce base prices and restructure taxation," he said while adding that the non-BJP states don't even get their original dues. Ghosh's remarks came after the Government of India, on the eve of Diwali, had announced reduction of central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively.

As per the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, following the reduction, 23 states/UTs also undertook a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers. However, there are 13 States/UTs which have not undertaken any reduction in VAT in Petrol and Diesel.

These are Maharashtra, NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan. As per the ministry, the most reduction in the Petrol prices has been in UT of Ladakh, followed by Karnataka and Puducherry. The prices of petrol in these UTs/states have come down by Rs 13.43, Rs 13.35 and Rs12.85, respectively, it stated.

According to the ministry, for Diesel, the most reduction has been undertaken by UT of Ladakh, leading to price coming down by Rs 19.61 per litre there, followed by Karnataka and Puducherry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Osaka hints at return with photos of her back on court; Tennis-Switzerland set up Billie Jean King Cup final with Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Osaka hints at return with photos of her back on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021