Fasting SP MLA admitted to hospital: Police

SP’s Gauriganj MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh, who has sent his resignation to the speaker over non-construction of roads in his constituency and started a fast in protest, was on Saturday admitted to a hospital by the police due to his worsening health.

The MLA has been sent to the hospital due to ill health as doctors had advised it, Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur told PTI.

He has been admitted to Lucknow’s Civil Hospital, he said.

Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly and Samajwadi Party leader, Ram Govind Chaudhary, on the other hand, alleged that the MLA, sitting on fast before the Gandhi statue, was forcibly sent to hospital in an ambulance.

In a statement issued in Ballia, Chaudhary extended support to Singh and warned the government of agitation over the issue, accusing it of adopting an inhuman attitude towards the fasting MLA. Chaudhary asked the government to immediately accept the MLA’s demands, threatening that the Samajwadi Party will launch a movement against it.

Rakesh Pratap Singh had on Sunday tendered his resignation from the Uttar Pradesh assembly alleging non-fulfilment of promises by the state's BJP government.

He had also started 'anshan' (protest fast) before the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the state capital.

Taking a dig at the Yogi government's claim of development, Chaudhary said the pace of development in the Yogi government is zero and termed it an irony that despite continuously raising his voice in the House for the construction of two roads in his area, the government has been ignoring it.

He alleged that when the demand was not met, the MLA started fast after resigning from the assembly but this act annoyed the Yogi government so much that Singh was forcibly taken into custody and admitted to the hospital by the police.

This is an extremely inhuman act, Chaudhary added.

