Tunisian central bank says technical talks with IMF have resumed

Tunisia has resumed technical talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance after a request this week by Prime Minister Najla Bouden, the central bank said on Saturday.

The bank said an IMF delegation met its governor Marouane Abassi this week to discuss economic reforms envisaged by the Tunisian authorities and which could gain international support.

