Left Menu

Pak PM Imran removes extremist group TLP from banned outfits

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday gave his permission to remove the extremist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan TLP from the list of banned outfits, succumbing to the hardline Islamists to end the deadly anti-government agitation.The TLP was declared as a proscribed organisation in April this year after violent protests by the group to force the government to expel the French ambassador over the issue of blasphemous cartoons published in France.The group once again took to the streets last month and after violent protests entered into an agreement with the government.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-11-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 23:52 IST
Pak PM Imran removes extremist group TLP from banned outfits
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday gave his permission to remove the extremist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from the list of banned outfits, succumbing to the hardline Islamists to end the deadly anti-government agitation.

The TLP was declared as a proscribed organisation in April this year after violent protests by the group to force the government to expel the French ambassador over the issue of blasphemous cartoons published in France.

The group once again took to the streets last month and after violent protests entered into an agreement with the government. Though the details of the agreement were not shared with the public, it emerged from the statement of some leaders that it included the removal of a ban on the group.

At least 21 people, including 10 policemen have lost their lives during fierce confrontation between the TLP workers and law enforcement authorities in recent days.

Prime Minister Khan approved to lift the ban on the TLP after a report for it was sent by the Punjab government through the Ministry of Interior.

''The prime minister has been pleased to accord permission for submission of the instant summary to the cabinet through circulation under Rule 17 (1)(b) of the Rules of Business, 1973,'' according to an official document.

It added that ''the approval of the cabinet is [now] solicited to de-proscribe the TLP under [...] Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 on the recommendation of the Punjab government.'' According to the Rules of Business, 1973, approval by circulation means that a summary is sent to federal ministers for their opinion. If a minister fails to respond within the stipulated time period, it is assumed that they have approved the report.

The government has already released more than 2,000 activists of the TLP and after lifting of the ban, the group would be free to take part in all sorts of political activities.

However, it would set a bad precedent and the future governments would be vulnerable to extremists groups and their bullying.

The TLP was established in 2015 and has held at least six protests over the years, mostly against the alleged desecration of the Prophet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Osaka hints at return with photos of her back on court; Tennis-Switzerland set up Billie Jean King Cup final with Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Osaka hints at return with photos of her back on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021