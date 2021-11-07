Preparations begin for BJP National Executive Committee meeting at Delhi

Preparations are in full swing for Bharatiya Janata Party's national executive meeting that will be held at the NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi on Sunday. The meeting is expected to deliberate on recent by-poll results and decide on the strategy for upcoming Assembly elections.

The five-hour-long meeting is expected to start at 10 am today and the opening speech will be delivered by JP Nadda and culminate with the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting will be attended by 124 party members of which some leaders will attend through video conferencing.

The seven states slated to go for Assembly elections in the year 2022 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Briefing reporters on Saturday, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said, "The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chaired by BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be present."

As COVID-19 protocols are in place, some leaders and Chief Ministers from states have not been called to Delhi and they will attend the meeting virtually. (ANI)

