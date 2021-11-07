Left Menu

PM Modi arrives for BJP's national executive meet in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning arrived for Bharatiya Janata Party's National Executive meeting to be held at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi in a hybrid form.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 10:46 IST
PM Modi arrives for BJP's national executive meet in New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning arrived for Bharatiya Janata Party's National Executive meeting to be held at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi in a hybrid form. PM Modi was received by party President JP Nadda at the venue. Later in the day, the Prime Minister is expected to address the party leaders present at the meeting.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal also arrived earlier today at the NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital to take part in the meeting. The meeting is expected to deliberate on recent by-poll results and decide on the strategy for upcoming Assembly elections.

The meeting is expected to start soon and the opening speech will be delivered by JP Nadda and culminate with the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting will be attended by 124 party members of which some leaders will attend through video conferencing.

The seven states slated to go for Assembly elections in the year 2022 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021