PM Modi arrives for BJP's national executive meet in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning arrived for Bharatiya Janata Party's National Executive meeting to be held at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi in a hybrid form. PM Modi was received by party President JP Nadda at the venue. Later in the day, the Prime Minister is expected to address the party leaders present at the meeting.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal also arrived earlier today at the NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital to take part in the meeting. The meeting is expected to deliberate on recent by-poll results and decide on the strategy for upcoming Assembly elections.

The meeting is expected to start soon and the opening speech will be delivered by JP Nadda and culminate with the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting will be attended by 124 party members of which some leaders will attend through video conferencing.

The seven states slated to go for Assembly elections in the year 2022 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. (ANI)

