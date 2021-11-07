Left Menu

NCB's Sameer Wankhede was part of plot to 'kidnap' Aryan Khan, claims Nawab Malik

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 10:59 IST
Nawab Malik (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Sunday alleged that NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede was part of a plot to ''kidnap'' Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking to reporters here, Malik claimed BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya was the ''mastermind'' of the plot.

He further claimed that Wankhede had met Bharatiya at a graveyard in suburban Oshiwara. Aryan Khan was last month arrested following a raid led by Wankhede on a cruise ship from which drugs were allegedly seized.

Malik has repeatedly termed the cruise drugs bust case as ''fake'' and leveled a series of allegations against Wankhede.

