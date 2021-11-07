Left Menu

Dilip Ghosh says Tathagata Roy's resentment not an issue for BJP

West Bengal Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) National Vice President Dilip Ghosh said that Tathagata Roy does not have a bearer post in the party.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-11-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 11:26 IST
Dilip Ghosh says Tathagata Roy's resentment not an issue for BJP
BJP vice president Dilip Ghosh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at party veteran and former Governor of Tripura and Meghalaya Tathagata Roy, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said the recent criticism of the veteran colleague over the functioning of the organisation is not an issue for the party, as he does have a bearer post in the party. "It is not an issue for our party. It is maybe an issue for the media. He does not have any office-bearer post in the party," said Ghosh on being asked about Tathagata Roy's statement regarding the functioning of the party.

Ghosh further said that the West Bengal unit of BJP will have an organistional change soon. "The party president and general secretary (Organisation) will talk to our state teamand on the basis of that, there will be some organizational change. Now the executive meeting is being held after a long time, after about one and a half years," said the former West Bengal BJP chief.

BJP veteran and former Governor of Tripura and Meghalaya Tathagata Roy had earlier expressed his resentment over the functioning of the organisation. Roy was also openly critical about West Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021