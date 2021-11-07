Congress' Revanth Reddy slams KCR govt for giving notification for opening wine shops in Telangana

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao government for giving notification to open wine shops in the sate. "The government is not focusing on employment instead they have given a notification for opening wine shops," TPCC chief said.

Reddy further accused the KCR government for the deaths of farmers in the state. "According to the National Crime Rate Statistics around 7409 farmers died in Telangana and as per unofficial data, it has been estimated that around 40,000 farmers have lost their lives," he added.

Congress leader Dasoju Sravan also said, "BJP during the 2014 elections led by Narendra Modi has made eloquent promises including that if they come to power every year two crores of jobs will be provided which means by now 16 crores of jobs would have been created." "Both PM Modi and KCR have cheated unemployed youth of Telangana," he said.

Speaking further, Sravan said, the demonetisation and lockdown have also created havoc on individuals' life and many people lost their livelihood. As per the unconfirmed information, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on November 12. Commenting on this, Congress leader Sravan said when PM will land here, the party will massively protest in front of him and raise the issue of unemployment.

"We will make Prime Minister listen to the pain of the youth," he added. (ANI)

