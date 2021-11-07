Arvind Kejriwal on 2-day visit to Goa ahead of 2022 polls

Ahead of assembly elections in Goa, the Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal will embark on yet another visit to the poll-bound state. The Chief Minister will reach Goa for his two-day visit around 2 pm on Sunday, said sources.

"Today around 4 pm, Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with members of Gomantak Bhandari community at their headquarters," they added. The sources further informed that during this tour, Kejriwal might get Goa Mining People's Front convener Puti Gaonkar inducted into AAP.

On Friday, Gaonkar announced he will be contesting the upcoming polls in the state on an AAP's ticket from the Sanquelim assembly constituency held by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Notably, this is Kejriwal's fourth visit to the poll-bound state in recent months.

During the last three visits, Kejriwal announced government-sponsored pilgrimage schemes, free 24/7 electricity and a job guarantee. AAP has been aggressively growing in the state. (ANI)

