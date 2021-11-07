Left Menu

Sameer Wankhede's father files defamation suit against Nawab Malik

Dnyandev Wankhede, the father of NCB Mumbai Zonal director Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit against Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in the Bombay High Court on Sunday.

Dnyandev Wankhede, father of Sameer Wankhede. Image Credit: ANI
Dnyandev Wankhede, the father of NCB Mumbai Zonal director Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit against Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in the Bombay High Court on Sunday. Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik have slammed Mohit Kamboj by calling him the mastermind and partner of Sameer Wankhede in demanding ransom.

Earlier, Malik had alleged that Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals and Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

