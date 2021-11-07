Left Menu

BJP's national executive lauded PM Modi's administration of policies while dealing with COVID pandemic, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that BJP's national executive lauded the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government's policies in tacking the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ( Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that BJP's national executive lauded the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government's policies in tacking the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Pradhan, while addressing the media about the ongoing Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s national executive meeting, said, "due to his global presence, today big countries of the world consider his administrative initiatives as an ideal in tackling the pandemic. PM Modi is taking the country forward in these challenging times."

"More than 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations have been done in the country. More than 30 per cent of the total population have received both doses. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognized the vaccines manufactured by India," Pradhan added. The Minister said that the effects of COVID-19 have surrounded the country for the last two years, and all the countries of the world were affected by this pandemic.

"For this reason, after a long gap, after about 1.5 years, the meeting of the BJP's national executive was held," Pradhan said. BJP National Executive Committee meeting was inaugurated by PM Modi and party president JP Nadda.

Pradhan said that all participants at the meeting were registered digitally. "Around 342 people are taking part in this meeting today," he informed. "Two senior party leaders LK Advani and Dr Murli Manohar Joshi took part in the National Executive meet from their respective residences through technology at their respective residences," he added.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the "bold decision" of lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic and tackling the ensuing economic challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are attending the party's national executive meeting. The discussion is expected to be on the election strategy in seven states that will vote next year. (ANI)

