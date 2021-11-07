Left Menu

Political resolution passed at BJP's national executive meet

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, a political resolution has been passed by the BJP's national executive meeting on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 14:25 IST
Visual of BJP national executive meeting. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, a political resolution has been passed by the BJP's national executive meeting on Sunday. The resolution was moved by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the meeting, sources said.

The resolution was seconded by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai. Six leaders namely G Kishan Reddy, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also spoke on the political resolution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are also attending the party's national executive meeting. A discussion was held regarding election strategy in seven states that will go to Assembly polls next year. The seven states slated to go for Assembly elections in the year 2022 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

