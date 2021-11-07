Left Menu

Fuel price rise: MP CM, Union minister target Cong over tax cuts

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday lashed out at the Congress for holding protests over rising fuel rices even as states ruled by the party were refusing to cut taxes to give relief to people.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-11-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 14:51 IST
Fuel price rise: MP CM, Union minister target Cong over tax cuts
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday lashed out at the Congress for holding protests over rising fuel rices even as states ruled by the party were refusing to cut taxes to give relief to people. They said the Congress was shedding ''crocodile tears'' on the issue and were more interested in targeting the Narendra Modi-led Centre than give relief to people.

''The Congress is shedding crocodile tears. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi must say when states ruled by their party will reduce VAT on fuel. The Centre and BJP-ruled states have already done so,'' Chouhan told reporters at the party headquarters here.

''The Centre and BJP-ruled states have reduced taxes on petrol and diesel. But Congress-ruled state are unwilling to do so. They are crying over the issue but don't want to give relief to people. The Congress is more interested in targeting the Centre and people have now seen its double face,'' Tomar said in Gwalior.

Hitting back, MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja told PTI the Chouhan government needs to cut more tax to give greater relief to people.

''Slashing taxes on fuel was due to the BJP's rout in the recent bypolls. If the MP CM was so concerned, why did he reduce tax only after the Centre's announcement? He could have provided relief to the people earlier,'' Saluja said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021