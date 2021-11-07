Left Menu

Navjot Singh Sidhu slams Punjab AG, says 'justice is blind but people of Punjab aren't'

President of Congress' Punjab unit Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed the state's Advocate General APS Deol, a day after the latter accused him of interfering with the work of the Punjab Government and spreading misinformation.

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President of Congress' Punjab unit Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed the state's Advocate General APS Deol, a day after the latter accused him of interfering with the work of the Punjab Government and spreading misinformation. "Mr AG-PUNJAB, Justice is blind but people of Punjab are not. Our Congress party came in power with a promise to give justice in Sacrilege Cases, in which you appeared before the High Court for main conspirators/accused persons and made serious allegations against our Govt," Sidhu tweeted.

The tweet was accompanied by what seemed to be an order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Sidhu further alleged that Deol prayed for transferring the investigation to CBI as he was afraid of their false implication in sacrilege cases on accounts of malafide, malice and ulterior motives on the part of the political party in power in the state of Punjab.

In his statement on Saturday, APS Deol had accused Sidhu of spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues. He also said that there is a concerted attempt by "vested interests" to malign the functioning of the Congress party in view of coming elections in Punjab for their selfish political gain by politicising the constitutional office of the Advocate-General of Punjab. (ANI)

