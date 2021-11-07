Left Menu

TMC urges Centre to extend free ration scheme for 6 more months

If the Union government discontinues the scheme, it will add to their woes, the TMC MP stated.He hoped the central government will reconsider its plans.I will be writing to PM Narendra Modi soon to request him to continue the scheme for another six months, the Dumdum MP said on the sidelines of a function here.At another event in the city, Left Front Chairman and veteran CPIM leader Biman Bose also put forth the same demand.We know that this country has enough foodgrain for distribution among the poor.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 16:35 IST
TMC urges Centre to extend free ration scheme for 6 more months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The TMC on Sunday urged the Centre to extend its free ration scheme under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for another six months amid reports that the program might be discontinued after November 30.

The scheme was launched in March last year, after the COVID-19 pandemic struck, leaving lakhs of people in distress.

Veteran TMC MP Sougata Roy told reporters that he would soon write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an extension of the scheme.

''Poor people of this country, still reeling under the devastating impact of the pandemic, will be hit hard if the scheme is discontinued,'' he pointed out.

The Centre had on Friday said that there was no proposal at present to continue PMGKAY, given the recovery in the economy and good disposal of foodgrain under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS).

Roy further said that the state government will continue to provide ration to people free of cost.

''Those grappling with the economic crisis in the midst of the rising fuel prices will need assistance from the state as well as the Centre. If the Union government discontinues the scheme, it will add to their woes,'' the TMC MP stated.

He hoped the central government will reconsider its plans.

''I will be writing to PM Narendra Modi soon to request him to continue the scheme for another six months,'' the Dumdum MP said on the sidelines of a function here.

At another event in the city, Left Front Chairman and veteran CPI(M) leader Biman Bose also put forth the same demand.

''We know that this country has enough foodgrain for distribution among the poor. And running the scheme for an extended period of time should not be a problem,'' Bose added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021