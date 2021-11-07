Left Menu

PM Modi attributes BJP's position at Centre to its long-standing association with common man, says Bhupender Yadav

Union Cabinet Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi while outlining the BJP's history during the National Executive Meeting credited the party's success in forming the government at the Centre to its association with the common man since the party's inception.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Cabinet Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi while outlining the BJP's history during the National Executive Meeting credited the party's success in forming the government at the Centre to its association with the common man since the party's inception. "Outlining the history of the party, the Prime Minister said that a big reason behind the place that the BJP has got at the centre today is because the party has always been associated with the common man since its early days," said Yadav.

The BJP's National Executive meeting was concluded on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech where he spoke extensively on BJP's ambitious 'Sewa Hi Sangathan' drive. "Service is the highest form of worship. A new culture of service has been demonstrated by the karyakartas of the BJP. Sewa hi Sangathan has served the nation during tough times," said the Prime Minister.

Other than Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and various other senior leaders attended the party's national executive meeting today. A discussion was held regarding election strategy in seven states that will go to Assembly polls next year. The seven states slated to go to Assembly elections in the year 2022 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

