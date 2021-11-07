Left Menu

I visit temples as I'm Hindu, no one must have objections, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he visits temples because he is a Hindu and no one should have objections on it.The Aam Aadmi Party national convener, who arrived here on a two-day visit, was replying to a query on whether he was indulging in soft Hindutva by visiting temples.Do you go to the temple

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-11-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 18:25 IST
I visit temples as I'm Hindu, no one must have objections, says Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he visits temples because he is a Hindu and no one should have objections on it.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener, who arrived here on a two-day visit, was replying to a query on whether he was indulging in ''soft Hindutva'' by visiting temples.

"Do you go to the temple? I also go to the temple. There is nothing wrong in going to the temple. You feel peaceful when you visit it. What is their (those alleging soft Hindutva) objection? Why there should be any objection?. I am going to a temple because I am a Hindu. My wife visits the Gaurishankar temple," Kejriwal said.

Queried about Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's statement that the AAP was copying the coastal state's schemes like sponsoring pilgrimages, Kejriwal claimed the former was actually copying his party.

''I want to say Pramod Sawant is copying us. When I said we will give electricity-free, he gave water-free. When I said we will provide employment allowance, he announced about 10,000 jobs, and when I spoke about pilgrimages, he announced his scheme," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister, during his visit, met members of the Bhandari community, and also inducted labor unionist and mining stir leader Puti Gaonkar into the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021