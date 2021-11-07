Left Menu

BJP national executive meet concludes with PM Modi's speech

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting concluded on Sunday with Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's speech where he spoke extensively on BJP's ambitious 'Sewa Hi Sangathan' drive.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 18:28 IST
BJP national executive meet concludes with PM Modi's speech
BJP's National executive meet in Delhi concludes (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting concluded on Sunday with Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's speech where he spoke extensively on BJP's ambitious 'Sewa Hi Sangathan' drive. "Service is the highest form of worship. A new culture of service has been demonstrated by the karyakartas of the BJP. Sewa hi Sangathan has served the nation during tough times," said the Prime Minister.

The meeting was attended by some 342 people some of whom attended the event through video conferencing. The opening speech was delivered by BJP chief JP Nadda.

Other than Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and various other senior leaders attended the party's national executive meeting in the NDMC Convention Centre of New Delhi today. A discussion was held regarding election strategy in seven states that will go to Assembly polls next year.

The seven states slated to go to Assembly elections in the year 2022 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021