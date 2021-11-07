US Domestic News Roundup: Factbox-Deadly Texas concert crush: who is Travis Scott and what is Astroworld?; U.S. expects delays Monday when COVID-19 travel restriction lifts, official says and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Factbox-Deadly Texas concert crush: who is Travis Scott and what is Astroworld?

Travis Scott is a 30-year-old American rapper, singer and record producer from Houston, Texas, where at least 8 people were killed and many others injured in a crush at the opening night of his Astroworld music festival on Friday. Here are some details about Scott and Astroworld:

U.S. expects delays Monday when COVID-19 travel restriction lifts, official says

The United States is preparing for long lines and delays on Monday when restrictions are lifted on non-U.S. citizen international travelers who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, a senior official told Reuters on Friday. President Joe Biden's administration "expects pent-up demand for travel, which means longer than normal wait times for travelers," the official said. The government was boosting staffing to pre-pandemic levels but "long lines are expected in the initial days."

Countdown clock, choke points led to chaos at Houston rap concert

Crowds surging forward as the main performer took to the stage at the Astroworld Festival led to chaos and crushed bodies in the darkness of the outdoor concert, say attendees who escaped the tragedy on Friday night. At least eight people died and scores were injured during the first day of a weekend event that attracted tens of thousands. Police have opened a criminal investigation. About 300 people were treated for injuries including 11 taken to hospitals suffering from cardiac arrest.

Analysis-With infrastructure vote, Congress gives Biden long-needed jolt of good news

With this week's election results in New Jersey and Virginia suggesting that voters are souring on Democrats, President Joe Biden badly needed a jolt of good news. And on Friday, he finally got a little. The U.S. House of Representatives, controlled by his Democrats, passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to repair the nation's airports, roads and bridges -- three months after the Senate -- sending the bill to Biden's desk for signature into law.

'Finally, infrastructure week!' Biden says, cheering $1 trillion bill

A giddy President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed congressional passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill as a "once in a generation" investment and predicted a broader social safety net plan will be approved despite tense negotiations. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris appeared in the White House State Dining Room about 12 hours after moderate and progressive Democrats in the House of Representative overcame internal bickering and delivered the president his biggest legislative win thus far.

Investigations widen into deadly stampede at Houston rap concert

At least two investigations, one of them criminal, were underway on Sunday into the deadly stampede during rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival that killed at least eight people and injured dozens in Houston. Officials in Houston said autopsies on Friday's victims were being performed as soon as possible so their bodies could be returned to family members, with the identities of some of the dead expected to be released on Sunday.

Travis Scott's Astroworld concert pauses then restarts amid deaths, injuries

Travis Scott's Astroworld concert on Friday was meant to signal the resurgence of his hometown with an epic live event after the global pandemic paused the popular annual hip hop festival. But disaster struck during his headline performance as, over the course of the Grammy Award-nominated rapper's 90-minute show, at least eight of the 50,000 attendees died and many more were injured as fans surged toward the stage.

U.S. administers 429.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines –CDC

The United States has administered 429,442,508 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 533,019,545 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 428,006,540 vaccine doses administered by Nov. 4, out of 531,287,645 doses delivered, the CDC said.

Texas cracks down on migrants but dozens of trespassing cases fall flat

Gaston, a 57-year-old Venezuelan human rights lawyer, spent years visiting the country's most squalid prisons as he defended students jailed for protesting its socialist government. Fearing retaliation by the authorities for his work, Gaston decided to flee, heading to the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum in the United States. On Aug. 8, he waded across the Rio Grande into Texas, hoping to surrender to U.S border officials.

U.S. federal appeals court freezes Biden's vaccine rule for companies

A U.S. federal appeals court issued a stay Saturday freezing the Biden administration's efforts to require workers at U.S. companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly, citing "grave statutory and constitutional" issues with the rule. The ruling from the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit comes after numerous Republican-led states filed legal challenges against the new rule, which is set to take effect on Jan 4.

