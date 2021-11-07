Left Menu

Rahul hits out at govt over poverty issue

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the government on the issue of poverty and alleged that those who were in the middle-class in the country are poor now and the poor are being crushed now.Taking a swipe at the government over a media report that claimed that in the last eight years the poor in the country are rising rapidly, he asked where are those who used to say achche din good days are coming.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 18:38 IST
Rahul hits out at govt over poverty issue
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the government on the issue of poverty and alleged that those who were in the middle-class in the country are poor now and the poor are being crushed now.

Taking a swipe at the government over a media report that claimed that in the last eight years the poor in the country are rising rapidly, he asked where are those who used to say ''achche din'' (good days) are coming. The report claimed that in 2020, 7.6 crore people have gone below the poverty line and the number of poor is increasing.

''Those in the middle-class earlier are now poor. Those who were poor are now being crushed. Where are those who used to say that 'achche din' (good days) are coming,'' he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress on its official Twitter account also alleged that people have lost their better days while waiting for 'achche din' to come. Gandhi made an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections where he used the slogan ''achche din'' are coming'' in his poll campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021