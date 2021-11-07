Left Menu

It will take PM Modi several years to apologise for all issues: Jharkhand Congress chief

If Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts apologising to the nation for things such as the clean chit to China, fuel price hike and rapes, it would take him three or four years to do so for all the issues, said Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee president Rajesh Thakur.

If Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts apologising to the nation for things such as the clean chit to China, fuel price hike and rapes, it would take him three or four years to do so for all the issues, said Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee president Rajesh Thakur. "He needs to seek an apology from the country for a lot of things including the rising prices of petrol and diesel, an increasing number of rapes of women, atrocities done by MLA, inflation, the current circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir, destabilization of state governments, removal of democratically elected governments through horse-trading," Thakur told ANI.

"If the Prime Minister starts apologizing from now onwards, it would take three to four years for him to apologize for all the issues. Congress has advised him and I think now the Prime Minister should start apologising to people. If PM Modi starts asking for forgiveness now, then I think till 2024, every day he has to ask for forgiveness for the several issues, "he added. Regarding BJP MP Arvind Sharma alleged threat to 'gouge eyes, cut arms', Thakur said that, "Such things happen in Taliban. Arvind Sharma thinks that he is in the Taliban country. The Prime Minister must take cognisance of his statements and if he does not take cognisance then it will be understood that Modi is helping such Talibani powers."

On Rahul Gandhi's claim that lakhs of families were forced to use chulhas, he said, "Prime Minister used to think about the common man using 'chulhas' before, but now he is above all these issues. These issues are not his priorities anymore." Earlier on Saturday, Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the "clean chit" given to China that it has not intruded in Arunachal Pradesh since a report given by the Pentagon to the US Congress confirmed that the country has intruded 4.5 km within the territory of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

