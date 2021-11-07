Lt Governor, medical team meet residents at doorstep, launches on-the-spot vaccination

Puducherry, Nov 7 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan visited several houses in Karuvadikuppam and Muthialpet near here on Sunday and persuaded the residents to get the vaccine against the pandemic. Accompanied by a team of doctors and nursing staff, she walked through residential areas and met the residents at their doorsteps. After getting details of the residents who have not got the jab, she ensured they got the shots by calling on them. A woman told the Lieutenant Governor that the former would get vaccinated some days later as she would be flying to the US shortly. ''If you want to go the US you should definitely get the vacccine lest you face difficulty getting the visa,'' the Lieutenant Governor told the woman but the latter said, ''Not now.'' Soundararajan then moved on.

A girl doing undergraduation was among those who got vaccinated at their doorstep at Karuvadikuppam after being briefed by Soundararajan.

A worker in a private concern told her during her visit to his house that as he was on duty at the factory for most part of the day and that he could not get the vaccination. ''Don`t worry. We have come to your house today, take the vaccine,'' Soundararajan told the worker. He and the other members in the family got the jab. The Lieutenant Governor visited between 20 and 25 houses, assured one resident that the doctors would visit her again and give her medicines for asthma she complained of.

At one of the houses, the resident asked Soundararajan to get in for a cup of coffee. ''You have not taken the jab till now, so I won't take the coffee,'' she told the resident.

At the same time, Soundarajan appreciated those who had already taken the vaccine and those who took it today. She told reporters later that Puducherry should emerge as a totally vaccinated Union Territory. The Health Department has been conducting camps and special drives to achieve that goal. A total of 1.5 lakh people were yet to get inoculated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)