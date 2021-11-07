Sudan's Burhan meets Arab League delegation - state TV
CAIRO, Nov 7 (REUTERS) - Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan met with a delegation of the Arab League, state television reported on Sunday. Sudan state TV gave no further details.
The Arab League, which has called for Sudanese parties to stick to the democratic transition after the army took over power last month, had said on Saturday that it would send a high-level delegation to Sudan.
