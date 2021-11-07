Goa Mining People's Front convener Puti Gaonkar joins AAP
Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) convener Puti Gaonkar on Sunday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Panaji.
- Country:
- India
Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) convener Puti Gaonkar on Sunday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Panaji. Gaonkar joined the party in the presence of AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.
Earlier on Friday, Gaonkar had announced that he will be contesting the upcoming polls in the state on an AAP's ticket from the Sanquelim assembly constituency held by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Goa will go to Assembly polls early next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Will fulfil Babasaheb's dream to educate all, says Arvind Kejriwal
BJP going to replace CM Pramod Sawant ahead of Goa Assembly polls, claims Manish Sisodia
Arvind Kejriwal to perform aarti at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya today
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal performs 'aarti' at Sarayu Ghat in Ayodhya
Arvind Kejriwal appears before UP's Sultanpur court in 2014 Model Code of Conduct violation case