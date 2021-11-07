Left Menu

Goa Mining People's Front convener Puti Gaonkar joins AAP

Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) convener Puti Gaonkar on Sunday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Panaji.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 07-11-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 19:39 IST
Goa Mining People's Front convener Puti Gaonkar joins AAP
GMPF convener Puti Goankar joined AAP in the preesence of Arvind Kejriwal in Panaji on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) convener Puti Gaonkar on Sunday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Panaji. Gaonkar joined the party in the presence of AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

Earlier on Friday, Gaonkar had announced that he will be contesting the upcoming polls in the state on an AAP's ticket from the Sanquelim assembly constituency held by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Goa will go to Assembly polls early next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021