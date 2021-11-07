If SKM says, we are ready to march towards Parliament on Nov 26: Haryana BKU chief

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Haryana) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Sunday said that if Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of around 40 farm unions, protesting against three farm laws, approves then BKU will march towards Parliament on November 26. He said that the final decision will be taken by SKM but BKU, Haryana has already passed a resolution to march towards Parliament.

"If SKM says then we are ready to march towards Parliament. Haryana has passed a resolution with regard to this and we are fully prepared to march towards Parliament on November 26," said Chaduni. Earlier, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had said that they will strengthen the agitation from November 27 at protest sites by reaching Delhi borders with tractors.

"Central Government has time till November 26, after that, from November 27 farmers from villages will reach Delhi borders from all around with tractors and strengthen the agitation at protest sites," Tikait had said in a tweet. Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

