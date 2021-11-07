Left Menu

TMC leader writes to PM Modi urging him to extend free ration scheme for 6 months

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-11-2021 20:49 IST
TMC leader Sougata Roy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sougata Roy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) for the next six months. "The central government announced that from November 30, the free ration being given under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will stop. I have written a letter to the Prime Minister requesting that the scheme should be given an extension for at least another 6 months because the pandemic is not over yet. Many people still do not have employment, they should keep the scheme going for another six months, otherwise, people will suffer," said Roy in his letter to the PM.

Roy's letter to the Prime Minister comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to PM Modi on Saturday, requesting him to extend the Central government's quota of free ration supply until May 2022. Earlier, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey had earlier said that the Centre has no proposal to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

"Since the economy is in revival mode, as of now there is no proposal to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana," he had said while addressing a presser in Delhi. Meanwhile, Roy denied that any incident of violence took place in West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee was sworn in again as the Chief Minister.

"I reject BJP's claim on violence in West Bengal. After the elections in Bengal, the result came on May 2 and Mamata Banerjee took oath on the May 5, some incidents might have happened in these 3 days but no violence took place after Mamata Banerjee took the oath. The situation was handled," he added. Earlier in the day, BJP chief JP Nadda while addressing the party's national executive meet in Delhi had said, "I want to assure the people of West Bengal that we will be with you and we will chart a new story in the state." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

