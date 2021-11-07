Arvind Kejriwal visits Gomantak Bhandari Samaj head office in Panaji, becomes first Delhi CM to visit place

Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited the head office of the Gomantak Bhandari Samaj. CM Kejriwal becomes the first Delhi CM to visit the head office of the community, the Gomantak Bhandari Samaj. It was established 106 years ago.

Gomantak Bhandari Samaj president Ashok Naik welcomed CM Kejriwal in the presence of vice president Devanand Naik, general secretary Fakru Panjikar, secretary Krishnakant Govekar, executive members Eknath Tari and Mangaldas Naik and several AAP leaders. "I have not come here to visit Bhandari Samaj as the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor nor have I come here as Delhi CM. I came here as a younger brother of Bhandari Samaj. The Bhandari Samaj wants in Goa the kind of good work Delhi is witnessing. They have raised a lot of issues with us. We will think about the issues and work on them," Kejriwal said.

According to an Aam Aadmi Party's statement, Ashok Naik while welcoming Delhi CM Kejriwal said, "Goa is the land of Lord Parashurama. On this land, the Gomantak Bhandari Samaj was established in the city of Panaji in 1962. Delhi CM Kejriwal has come to meet the people of the Bhandari community. It is a matter of pride for us. This is the first time that the Chief Minister of Delhi has come to meet the people of the Gomantak Bhandari community." He said, "Arvind Kejriwal's performance in Delhi is commendable and we hope that if he is elected in Goa, the state will develop as fast as Delhi. We believe that his party will work hard to bring change in Goa's infrastructure, education and health sector. He is a man of his words and will fulfil promises he has made to Goans."

Talking about the difficulties faced by Bhandari Samaj, Ashok Naik said, "We face difficulties in availing some government schemes. Sometimes it gets more difficult because of the restrictions. We have discussed with Kejriwal Ji and he promised us that AAP will work for the betterment of Bhandari community and OBC." Goamantak Bhandari Samaj Vice President Devanand Naik said, "AAP brought a new vision in Delhi and provided honest governance to Delhites. It is not an easy thing to form the government twice inside the capital of the country, but Arvind Kejriwal has done it." (ANI)

