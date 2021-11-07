BJP unable to digest popularity of fmr PM Indira Gandhi: J&K Cong

Taking a dig at the BJP-led central government, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief G A Mir on Sunday said the present leadership of the country is unable to digest the popularity of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Mir was speaking at a function organised by the party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War here.

“The leadership, dynamism, vision and boldness of Gandhi is unmatched in history but unfortunately the present leadership of the country is unable to digest her popularity and carry forward her legacy in dealing with neighbours in a firm and strong manner,” the Congress leader said.

Mir remembered Gandhi, under whose stewardship the ''brave Army'' led the nation to an ''unmatchable victory'' when Pakistan was divided into two countries in just 13 days of war, ignoring all sorts of pressure and threats from US as well as China.

Quoting a US military report, he said China has allegedly intruded 4.5 km inside Arunachal Pradesh and is causing a lot of trouble all along the border but there is no matching response from the leadership of the country.

He, however, lauded the bravery of the armed forces for repulsing and defending the borders of the country.

Veteran Congress leader and former MP Dharam Pal Sharma advised the Congress workers and youngsters to learn more about the history of Congress and its stalwarts from Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi and others for their contribution in nation building.

“We need to educate the masses and unitedly fight against the false propaganda of our opponents,” he said.

Captain (retd) Praveen Davar, who is the convenor of the Bangladesh Liberation War Commemoration Committee, traced the history of the 1971 war.

