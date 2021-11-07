Left Menu

BJP unable to digest popularity of fmr PM Indira Gandhi: J&K Cong

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-11-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 21:21 IST
BJP unable to digest popularity of fmr PM Indira Gandhi: J&K Cong
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a dig at the BJP-led central government, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief G A Mir on Sunday said the present leadership of the country is unable to digest the popularity of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Mir was speaking at a function organised by the party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War here.

“The leadership, dynamism, vision and boldness of Gandhi is unmatched in history but unfortunately the present leadership of the country is unable to digest her popularity and carry forward her legacy in dealing with neighbours in a firm and strong manner,” the Congress leader said.

Mir remembered Gandhi, under whose stewardship the ''brave Army'' led the nation to an ''unmatchable victory'' when Pakistan was divided into two countries in just 13 days of war, ignoring all sorts of pressure and threats from US as well as China.

Quoting a US military report, he said China has allegedly intruded 4.5 km inside Arunachal Pradesh and is causing a lot of trouble all along the border but there is no matching response from the leadership of the country.

He, however, lauded the bravery of the armed forces for repulsing and defending the borders of the country.

Veteran Congress leader and former MP Dharam Pal Sharma advised the Congress workers and youngsters to learn more about the history of Congress and its stalwarts from Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi and others for their contribution in nation building.

“We need to educate the masses and unitedly fight against the false propaganda of our opponents,” he said.

Captain (retd) Praveen Davar, who is the convenor of the Bangladesh Liberation War Commemoration Committee, traced the history of the 1971 war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021