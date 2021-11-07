Sunil Patil denies Mohit Bharatiya's allegations of being mastermind in drugs-on-cruise case
Sunil Patil on Sunday denied allegations levelled by BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya alias Mohit Kamboj that he is the "mastermind" behind the conspiracy in the drugs-on-cruise case. Earlier on Saturday, Kamboj alleged that Sunil Patil is a close associate of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He is the mastermind of the whole conspiracy, Kamboj alleged.
Sunil Patil has been associated with NCP for the last 20 years. He is a close friend of Hrishikesh Deshmukh, who is the son of Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who was recently arrested, alleged Kamboj. Reacting to the allegations, Patil said, "I am not the mastermind nor do I have anything to do with this case and I have no contact with NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede."
He said, "I don't know Rishikesh Deshmukh, except that he is the son of Anil Deshmukh". (ANI)
(ANI)
