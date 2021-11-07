Left Menu

Union minister Bharati Pawar visits memorial of RSS founder

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-11-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 21:58 IST
Union minister Bharati Pawar on Sunday visited memorials of RSS founder K B Hedgewar and sarsanghchalak late M S Golwalkar in Reshimbaug area of Nagpur in Maharashtra. The MoS for Health and Family Welfare later addressed a meeting of office-bearers of the Nagpur unit of BJP, a party spokesperson said.

He said the issue of the lack of fire auditing in government hospitals in Maharashtra was raised during the interaction with the minister.

